Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Check out Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's stats below.
Rep Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Westbrook-Ikhine's season stats include 337 yards on 27 receptions (12.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times.
Keep an eye on Westbrook-Ikhine's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Titans have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Whyle (out/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kevin Rader (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chigoziem Okonkwo (LP/ribs): 40 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tutu Atwell
- Click Here for Taysom Hill
- Click Here for Alexander Mattison
- Click Here for Chris Olave
- Click Here for Matthew Slater
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Westbrook-Ikhine 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|27
|337
|107
|3
|12.5
Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|7
|4
|58
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|3
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|5
|51
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|2
|1
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|4
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|3
|1
|28
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|4
|2
|28
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.