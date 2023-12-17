Ravens vs. Jaguars Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the game. This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.
The Ravens' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jaguars. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jaguars as they prepare for this matchup against the Ravens.
Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3)
|42.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|42.5
|-174
|+148
Baltimore vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: NBC
Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Baltimore has posted a 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have an ATS record of 6-5 as 3-point favorites or greater.
- Baltimore games have hit the over on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).
- Jacksonville's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-5-0.
- The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 13 Jacksonville games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.
Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|37.5 (-111)
|-
|Gus Edwards
|-
|-
|31.5 (-111)
|-
|0.5 (-110)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55.5 (-115)
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|214.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+135)
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Likely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39.5 (-111)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|227.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+160)
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|55.5 (-118)
|-
|21.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
