How to Watch the Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Rutgers Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 81 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights give up.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Virginia Tech is 6-2.
- Rutgers is 6-6 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Scarlet Knights record are 10.6 more points than the Hokies give up (58).
- Rutgers has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 58 points.
- Virginia Tech is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Scarlet Knights are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (35.1%).
- The Hokies make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rutgers Leaders
- Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%
- Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)
- Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)
- Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)
Virginia Tech Leaders
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|La Salle
|W 98-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|L 66-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 66-55
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|L 82-64
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|W 98-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|W 85-40
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
