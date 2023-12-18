How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) battle the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It starts at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up an average of 65 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 77.3 the Knights give up.
- Bellarmine's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
- The Knights average 66.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 63.9 the Titans allow.
- Bellarmine is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.
- This year the Knights are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Titans concede.
Bellarmine Leaders
- Hope Sivori: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Hayley Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
- Paetynn Gray: 7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Claire Knies: 8.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 57-46
|Knights Hall
|12/9/2023
|Asbury
|W 90-65
|Knights Hall
|12/14/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|W 95-44
|Knights Hall
|12/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Knights Hall
