Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Grant County, Kentucky today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.