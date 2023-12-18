How to Watch Murray State vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-7) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Murray State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Racers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 231st.
- The 72.4 points per game the Racers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Trojans allow (80.6).
- Murray State has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 80.6 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (65.9).
- Defensively the Racers played better at home last season, ceding 67.8 points per game, compared to 77.8 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Murray State fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage on the road.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|L 61-55
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|CFSB Center
