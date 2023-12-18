The Murray State Racers (3-7) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Trojans allow to opponents.

Murray State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Racers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 231st.

The 72.4 points per game the Racers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Trojans allow (80.6).

Murray State has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 80.6 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (65.9).

Defensively the Racers played better at home last season, ceding 67.8 points per game, compared to 77.8 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Murray State fared worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage on the road.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule