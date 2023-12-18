Murray State vs. Little Rock December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) play the Murray State Racers (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
Murray State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|59th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|77
|135th
|337th
|80.4
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|235th
|281st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|194th
|99th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|187th
|263rd
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|191st
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.1
|185th
|114th
|11
|Turnovers
|9.6
|38th
