The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) will attempt to snap a five-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Murray State Racers (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up an average of 94.9 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 66.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Murray State is 6-2.

Western Carolina has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.

The Catamounts put up 56 points per game, 24.9 fewer points than the 80.9 the Racers give up.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 40.3% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers give up.

The Racers make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule