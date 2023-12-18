Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's game at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at 7:00 PM (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for Tennessee Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Norse's most recent game on Saturday ended in a 74-70 victory over Kentucky State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Northern Kentucky 65
Other Horizon Predictions
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse notched their signature win of the season on November 18, when they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 76-66.
- Northern Kentucky has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 50.6 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse put up 65.4 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per outing (334th in college basketball). They have a -81 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.