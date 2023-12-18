The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Toppin, in his last game (December 16 loss against the Timberwolves), produced seven points.

In this piece we'll examine Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 12.9 Rebounds -- 3.3 3.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 16.8 18.3 PR -- 15.5 16.7



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

Toppin's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have given up 24.9 per game, sixth in the league.

Obi Toppin vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 13 10 5 1 0 0 0 2/4/2023 12 8 1 1 2 0 0

