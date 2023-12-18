Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Ohio County, Kentucky. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ohio County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian County High School at Ohio County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hartford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.