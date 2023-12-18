The Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) hope to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-11) on December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Clippers.

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 45.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Clippers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 21st.

The Pacers put up 17.4 more points per game (127.4) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (110).

Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 110 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pacers are scoring fewer points at home (126.7 per game) than away (128.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (118.8) than away (133.3).

The Pacers collect 2.4 fewer assists per game at home (29.1) than away (31.5).

Pacers Injuries