In this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will act as host on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 56.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

