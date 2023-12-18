The Old Dominion Monarchs are only 2.5-point favorites as they square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game has a point total set at 55.5.

Old Dominion is totaling 22.9 points per game on offense this year (100th in the FBS), and is giving up 26.3 points per game (66th) on defense. Western Kentucky ranks 52nd in the FBS with 29.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 86th with 28.2 points surrendered per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Old Dominion vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Old Dominion -2.5 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -140 +115

Looking to place a bet on Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Western Kentucky Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Hilltoppers are accumulating 436.3 yards per game (-19-worst in college football) and giving up 338.3 (51st), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Hilltoppers are putting up 32.7 points per game in their past three games (68th in college football), and allowing 29.7 per game (-34-worst).

In its past three games, Western Kentucky has thrown for 331.7 yards per game (14th-best in the country), and given up 220.3 in the air (-4-worst).

The Hilltoppers are accumulating 104.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-81-worst in college football), and allowing 118 per game (74th).

The Hilltoppers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

In its past three games, Western Kentucky has hit the over twice.

Week 16 CUSA Betting Trends

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Western Kentucky has gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

Western Kentucky has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Western Kentucky has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Bet on Western Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 3,317 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has racked up 310 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley leads his team with 963 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has totaled 436 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Easton Messer has racked up 416 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Kendrick Simpkins, the team's sack and tackle leader, has amassed eight sacks, eight TFL and 49 tackles.

Anthony Johnson Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 36 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.