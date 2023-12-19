The Morehead State Eagles (8-3) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.

Morehead State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-12.5) 141.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana (-12.5) 141.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Morehead State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Morehead State has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Indiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of four out of the Hoosiers' eight games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.