Tuesday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) going head to head at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, Western Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-1.0)

Cal Baptist (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Cal Baptist's record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, and Western Kentucky's is 4-2-0. A total of four out of the Lancers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Hilltoppers' games have gone over.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (65th in college basketball) and give up 73.1 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Western Kentucky is 29th in the country at 41.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 38.6 its opponents average.

Western Kentucky makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Western Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.0 per game (271st in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (46th in college basketball).

