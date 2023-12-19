The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) will face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank
224th 72.9 Points Scored 80.9 69th
21st 62.0 Points Allowed 73.8 244th
43rd 37.4 Rebounds 37.0 47th
50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.7 79th
166th 7.6 3pt Made 6.0 292nd
247th 12.3 Assists 12.0 263rd
163rd 11.6 Turnovers 12.8 249th

