The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arizona has covered eight times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of nine times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Bookmakers rate Arizona lower (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (best).

The Wildcats have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

