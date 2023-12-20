The Utah Utes (8-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Bellarmine Stats Insights

Bellarmine has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Knights are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 212th.

The Knights put up an average of 70.0 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 71.0 the Utes allow to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 71.0 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is putting up more points at home (75.0 per game) than away (66.4).

At home the Knights are giving up 60.6 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than they are on the road (73.6).

Bellarmine makes more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (34.4%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule