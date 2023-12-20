The Utah Utes (6-2) play the Bellarmine Knights (3-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Utah Players to Watch

Worster: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Madsen: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Keita: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Utah Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 60th 81.6 Points Scored 68.1 306th 210th 72.4 Points Allowed 68.9 127th 61st 36.1 Rebounds 29.7 315th 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 334th 133rd 8.0 3pt Made 7.6 170th 37th 17.0 Assists 14.3 132nd 160th 11.6 Turnovers 10.6 87th

