Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with six games involving teams from the AAC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, read on.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls 5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones 3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

