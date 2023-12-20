CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with a CUSA team in action. Among those contests is the Grand Canyon Antelopes squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTEP Miners vs. UIC Flames
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Chicago State Cougars at Florida International Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Grand Canyon Antelopes at Liberty Lady Flames
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Austin Peay Governors
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Raiders
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
