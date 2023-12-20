Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Robertson County High School
- Game Time: 1:50 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Mt. Olivet, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Francis Parker
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fern Creek High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
