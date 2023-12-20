Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larue County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Larue County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Larue County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
