Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Breckinridge County High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.