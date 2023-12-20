The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse's 64.7 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Raiders score 7.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Norse give up (75.7).
  • Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.
  • Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Raiders are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.5%).
  • The Norse shoot 41.6% from the field, just 5.2% higher than the Raiders allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
  • Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%
  • Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Noelle Hubert: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Illinois L 74-52 State Farm Center
12/9/2023 Kentucky State W 74-70 Truist Arena
12/18/2023 @ Tennessee Tech L 77-59 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/1/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

