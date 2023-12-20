Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owen County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Owen County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Owen County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owen County High School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
