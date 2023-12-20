On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (13-12) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Charlotte Hornets (7-18), losers of five straight. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET (on BSIN and BSSE).

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 127.4 points per game (first in the league) and giving up 127 (30th in the NBA).

The Hornets put up 111 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 120.7 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -244 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The teams combine to score 238.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 247.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Charlotte has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 25.5 -105 24.8 Myles Turner 16.5 -120 16.5 Buddy Hield 14.5 -115 12.8 Bruce Brown 11.5 -111 12.2 Obi Toppin 10.5 -120 12.3

Pacers and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Hornets +100000 +40000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.