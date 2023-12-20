Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Robertson County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Robertson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Parker at Robertson County High School
- Game Time: 1:50 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Mt. Olivet, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
