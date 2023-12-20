The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at Carnesecca Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Red Storm are 5.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.

St. John's vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -5.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Red Storm.

Xavier is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Musketeers have been listed as an underdog of +210 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 32.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 5 50% 80.0 156.3 69.4 139.3 147.9 Xavier 3 30% 76.3 156.3 69.9 139.3 148.3

Additional St. John's vs Xavier Insights & Trends

The Red Storm average 10.1 more points per game (80.0) than the Musketeers allow (69.9).

St. John's has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 69.9 points.

The Musketeers put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

Xavier is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 69.4 points.

St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 5-5-0 4-3 6-4-0 Xavier 6-4-0 2-0 5-5-0

St. John's vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Xavier 11-5 Home Record 15-2 3-8 Away Record 7-4 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

