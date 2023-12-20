Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Taylor County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.