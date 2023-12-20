Western Kentucky vs. Nevada December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 6.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nevada Players to Watch
