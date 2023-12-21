Thursday's contest between the Akron Zips (3-5) and Bellarmine Knights (4-6) squaring off at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Knights dropped their most recent game 59-49 against Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Bellarmine vs. Akron Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Bellarmine vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, Bellarmine 64

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights' best victory this season came against the Wofford Terriers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Knights took home the 61-59 win on the road on December 2.

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 234) on December 2

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 335) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Paetynn Gray: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Claire Knies: 8.9 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights have been outscored by 11.0 points per game (posting 64.5 points per game, 216th in college basketball, while conceding 75.5 per outing, 335th in college basketball) and have a -110 scoring differential.

At home the Knights are putting up 70.0 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging away (60.8).

In 2023-24 Bellarmine is giving up 32.0 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than away (88.3).

