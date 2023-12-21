How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
- The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans allow.
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 4-3.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky sunk fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) too.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
