The Troy Trojans (4-4) will face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
26th 84.8 Points Scored 87.1 14th
139th 69.3 Points Allowed 77.9 317th
24th 38.9 Rebounds 42 3rd
8th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd
75th 8.8 3pt Made 8.9 64th
88th 15.1 Assists 16.9 39th
343rd 14.9 Turnovers 12.1 201st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.