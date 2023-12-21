Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (4-4) will face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK
- Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Stat Comparison
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|26th
|84.8
|Points Scored
|87.1
|14th
|139th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|317th
|24th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|42
|3rd
|8th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|15.1
|3rd
|75th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|88th
|15.1
|Assists
|16.9
|39th
|343rd
|14.9
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.