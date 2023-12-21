The Troy Trojans (5-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -2.5 152.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Eastern Kentucky has a 162.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 10.2 more points than this game's point total.

Eastern Kentucky has covered the spread once in seven opportunities this year.

Eastern Kentucky has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Colonels have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Eastern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 4 50% 82.8 169.6 70.3 146.2 143.3 Eastern Kentucky 4 57.1% 86.8 169.6 75.9 146.2 151.9

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 1-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 5-3-0 2-0 6-2-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-6-0 1-2 2-5-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Eastern Kentucky 11-3 Home Record 14-2 7-8 Away Record 5-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

