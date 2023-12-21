Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 16:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In four of 32 games this year, Nyquist has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 32 games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Nyquist has an assist in 13 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Nyquist goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 4 20 Points 2 4 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

