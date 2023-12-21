Thursday's game features the Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) matching up at Memorial Coliseum (on December 21) at 11:00 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 win for Kentucky.

The Wildcats came out on top in their last matchup 75-45 against Furman on Sunday.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 68, Lipscomb 63

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came against the Boston College Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings. The Wildcats brought home the 83-81 win at home on November 30.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Kentucky has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 104) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 148) on November 7

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 245) on December 3

75-45 at home over Furman (No. 288) on December 17

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 304) on November 11

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -69 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 227th in college basketball and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball.

