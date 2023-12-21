Thursday's game that pits the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-8.8)

Kentucky (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Louisville is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 6-4-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 90.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 73.5 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 38.2 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Kentucky hits 10.4 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.8% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Kentucky has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball), 5.4 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (47th in college basketball).

