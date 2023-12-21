How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) take the court against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 98th.
- The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
- Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.
- The Cardinals put up just one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.5).
- Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.4).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.
- At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.1%).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
- At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
