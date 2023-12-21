The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) take the court against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
  • Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 98th.
  • The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
  • Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.
  • The Cardinals put up just one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.5).
  • Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.
  • At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
  • At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

