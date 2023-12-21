The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) take the court against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 98th.

The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.

The Cardinals put up just one more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.5).

Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.

At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).

At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule