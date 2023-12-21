How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) face the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.
- The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals give up (73.6).
- Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
- When playing at home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
