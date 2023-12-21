The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) face the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.

The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals give up (73.6).

Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).

When playing at home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule