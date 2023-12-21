The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) will play the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

