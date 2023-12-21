The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) battle the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 241st.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 74.5 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • Louisville is 3-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville put up more points at home (66.0 per game) than away (64.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).
  • At home, Louisville drained 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.