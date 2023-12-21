Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Meade County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Meade County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meade County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
