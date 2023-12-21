Fantasy Football Week 16 FLEX Rankings
We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL season -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 16
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|353.1
|25.2
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|322.7
|24.8
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|302.3
|21.6
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|278.9
|21.5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|266.4
|19.0
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|255.7
|18.3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|252.8
|19.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|249.7
|17.8
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|243.1
|17.4
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|240.4
|17.2
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|239.7
|17.1
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|236.8
|16.9
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|233.2
|16.7
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|232.7
|16.6
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|226.3
|16.2
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|217.6
|19.8
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|214.6
|15.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|214.1
|15.3
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|210.9
|17.6
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|210.8
|15.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|209.2
|14.9
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|208.5
|20.9
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|205.4
|15.8
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|205.2
|14.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|203.8
|17.0
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|203.7
|14.6
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|202.6
|14.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|202.0
|15.5
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|199.8
|14.3
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|198.6
|14.2
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|196.4
|16.4
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|194.8
|13.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|192.4
|14.8
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|192.2
|14.8
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|190.8
|13.6
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|189.4
|13.5
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|189.0
|13.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|187.8
|13.4
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|187.8
|14.4
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|WR
|183.1
|13.1
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|182.1
|13.0
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|181.1
|13.9
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|178.2
|13.7
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|177.7
|12.7
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|TE
|176.9
|12.6
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|176.5
|12.6
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|176.0
|13.5
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|175.5
|12.5
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|WR
|175.1
|12.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|173.8
|14.5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|173.6
|12.4
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|171.3
|15.6
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|170.6
|12.2
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|169.8
|15.4
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR
|167.5
|12.0
|David Njoku
|Browns
|TE
|167.4
|12.0
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|RB
|167.2
|13.9
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|167.2
|11.9
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|WR
|166.7
|11.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|166.6
|12.8
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|Peacock
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|ABC
