Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|277th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|71.3
|254th
|10th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|128th
|32nd
|38.3
|Rebounds
|28.1
|343rd
|18th
|12.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|270th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|314th
|142nd
|14.0
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|99th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
