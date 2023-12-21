The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marques Warrick: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Michael Bradley: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Keeyan Itejere: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK Trey Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 277th 69.9 Points Scored 71.3 254th 10th 60.6 Points Allowed 68.9 128th 32nd 38.3 Rebounds 28.1 343rd 18th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 270th 255th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 314th 142nd 14.0 Assists 14.7 109th 99th 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

