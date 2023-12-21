Pacers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) after losing three straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is 247.5 for the matchup.
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|247.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 247.5 points.
- Indiana has a 254.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 14-12-0 this year.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
- This season, Indiana has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 247.5
|% of Games Over 247.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|1
|3.8%
|106
|234
|112.5
|239
|221.9
|Pacers
|18
|69.2%
|128
|234
|126.5
|239
|241.9
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
- Indiana has been better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than on the road (6-6-0) this season.
- The Pacers' 128 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Indiana is 14-8 against the spread and 14-8 overall.
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|14-12
|4-4
|21-5
|Grizzlies
|10-16
|0-1
|10-16
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Pacers
|Grizzlies
|128
|106
|1
|30
|14-8
|0-0
|14-8
|0-0
|126.5
|112.5
|29
|11
|0-0
|10-14
|0-0
|7-17
