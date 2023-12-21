The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Nashville Predators (18-14) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

The Predators have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 32 16 20 36 37 25 55.6% Roman Josi 32 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 32 13 13 26 13 29 52.9% Gustav Nyquist 32 4 16 20 20 5 40% Colton Sissons 32 10 6 16 8 15 51.4%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have conceded 81 total goals (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Flyers rank 23rd in the league with 90 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players