Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spencer County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Spencer County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spencer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spencer County High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.