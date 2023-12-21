Konyaspor versus Samsunspor is a game to watch on a Thursday Super Lig slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.

How to watch all the action in the Super Lig today is included here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Samsunspor vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor travels to play Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Samsunspor (-105)

Samsunspor (-105) Underdog: Konyaspor (+295)

Konyaspor (+295) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor is on the road to play Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-110)

Caykur Rizespor (-110) Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)

Pendikspor (+300) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Besiktas vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor journeys to play Besiktas at Tupras Stadium.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (-200)

Besiktas (-200) Underdog: Alanyaspor (+500)

Alanyaspor (+500) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya journeys to face MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+105)

MKE Ankaragucu (+105) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+265)

Hatayspor Antakya (+265) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.